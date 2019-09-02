Custom VW Lupo with Two TFSI Engines Makes 1800+ hp

Last month we shared Silviu Ghita’s DOP Motorsport Lupo running a 8.806 sec quarter-mile at Campionatul National de DRAG 2019. Since then he’s raised the output from 1200+ horsepower to 1800+ horsepower. Each 2.0 L TFSI inline-four features a Precision 6870 turbocharger making 3.1 bar (44.9 psi) of boost and running on E100 fuel. The final numbers were 908 hp and 892 Nm of torque for the front engine and 911 hp and 898 Nm of torque for the rear engine.

Shortly after the dyno session the team attended the VW Action event at Santa Pod Raceway in the UK. Unfortunately they had a hard time dialing the car in. Their best time was a 9.22 sec at 161.4 mph with the boost turned down.

Source: DOP Motorsport FB page, VeeDubRacing, and Mk1Kieran