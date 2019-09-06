VW Golf Mk2 with a Turbo VR6

This Golf GTI Mk2 called “Hystrung” was built by Kevin Misner at his company Kraftwerx Auto in Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 making 650 horsepower thanks to JE pistons, Integrated Engineering rods, Supertech springs, Schrick cams, and Garrett GTX 3582 turbocharger. It also features 870 cc injectors, P-Motorsports intake, Andy Krett custom exhaust manifold, and Sheepey water-to-air intercooler.

The AWD drivetrain uses a SQS Racing 02M six-speed manual transmission with a sequential shifter, Golf R32 Mk4 Haldex rear, and Peloquin limited-slip differentials.

The Golf rides on Fabless Manufacturing control arms and Scale Suspension custom coilovers. A set of Rotiform BUC 17×9-inch covers Wilwood six-piston calipers with 307 mm rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 307 mm rotors in back.

On the outside Kraftwerx installed a carbon fiber roof and hood, Golf Rallye grill and headlights, and Pandem Rocket Bunny widebody.

Source: Kraftwerx Auto FB page, Maritime Rod & Restoration FB page, and Drive-My via Piotr