Lotus Elise with a Hartley V8 Races Ilirska Bistrica Hillclimb

Michl Motorsport Lotus Elise with a Hartley V8

Dan Michl won many European hillclimb races in his Lotus Elise race car. Although he lists the car as an Elise, he’s listed it as a Lotus Evora and Opel Speedster in the past. Whatever model it was born as, very little is left. The 750 kg (1,653 lb) vehicle features a carbon fiber body and Hartley 2.8 L V8 making 450 horsepower. Listen to the V8 scream while Dan races up the roads in Ilirska Bistrica, Slovenia.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters and Michl Motorsport FB page

One Comment

  1. Acc

    Elise and Speedster shared a chassis, but iirc this car came to be “more” as an Opel as it ran the Z20LET (either turbo or converted to supercharged) when I first heard about the car

