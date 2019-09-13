Lotus Elise with a Hartley V8 Races Ilirska Bistrica Hillclimb

Dan Michl won many European hillclimb races in his Lotus Elise race car. Although he lists the car as an Elise, he’s listed it as a Lotus Evora and Opel Speedster in the past. Whatever model it was born as, very little is left. The 750 kg (1,653 lb) vehicle features a carbon fiber body and Hartley 2.8 L V8 making 450 horsepower. Listen to the V8 scream while Dan races up the roads in Ilirska Bistrica, Slovenia.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters and Michl Motorsport FB page