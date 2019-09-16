1995 Mustang with a Turbo LSx Capable of 8’s for $8K Update 6

Matt Happel from Sloppy Mechanics released several updates on his 8-second Mustang for $8,000 project since our previous article. In the previous updates Matt purchased a used 1995 Mustang GT drag car and installed a turbocharged LSx V8. In the videos below Matt installs a roll cage, new seats, and five-point harnesses. After a dyno tune and new head gasket, it’s off to LS Fest East where unfortunately the engine lets go. Matt brings the Mustang back home for a dissection and engine rebuild.

Source: Sloppy Mechanics