1972 Datsun 240Z with a L28 Inline-Six

This 1972 Datsun 240Z came from the factory with a 2.4 L L24 inline-six. At some point during its life it was replaced with a 2.8 L L28E inline-six. The new engine features a F54 block, 280ZX flat-top pistons, E88 head, stage 2 camshaft, Mallory distributor, and three Mikuni 44 mm carburetors. The drivetrain uses a five-speed manual transmission and R200 limited-slip diff. The coupe rides on Techno Toy Tuning control arms, Arizona Z Car shocks and coilover tubes, Eibach springs, and Cusco strut tower braces. A set of CCW three-piece 17-inch wheels with Toyo R888R tires (255/40 front, 315/35 rear) covers Wilwood four-piston calipers in front and Ford GT500 rear calipers. The body features carbon fiber fender flares, JDM mirrors, BRE spoilers, carbon fiber tail light panel, and Gulf Blue vinyl wrap.

Source: Bring a Trailer, Avant-Garde Collection, and photos by Josh Bryan