16Vampir Golf Mk1 with 1151 hp Goes 8.20 sec

The 16Vampir Golf Mk1 recently set a new World Record with a 8.20 sec at 273.45 km/h at Public Race Days 2019 in Hockenheim, Germany. They achieved this record thanks to a turbocharged 2.0 L 16v (ABF) inline-four making 1151 hp and 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque on 3.8 bar (55.1 psi) and E85 fuel. The longitudinal engine features a Extreme Tuners custom turbocharger, NG-Motorsports CNC ported head, and Boba-Motoring tune. Power is sent to all four slicks thanks to a built 01E transmission and 4Motion 4WD drivetrain.

Source: Boba Motoring and 16Vampir Golf FB page