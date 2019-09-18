2014 Cayman with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

Jon Swift’s company Flat 6 Motorsports in Mocksville, North Carolina specializes in late-model Porsche performance parts. Jon’s 2014 Porsche Cayman saw several upgrades over the years however he grew tired of Corvettes and 911s passing him at the track. He saw only one solution to his problem.

Jon started by replacing the factory 2.7 L flat-six which made 275 horsepower with a 3.8 L X51 flat-six from a Porsche 991 GTS making 465 horsepower thanks to a Flat 6 Motorsports Pro tune. The engine features a Soul Performance Competition headers and valved exhaust system, and GT4 center radiator conversion. The transaxle also received upgrades in the form of a BBi Sport clutch, lightweight flywheel, and OS Giken LSD.

The Cayman rides on JRZ RS2 coilovers and a set of BC Forged RZ05 19-inch wheels with Toyo Proxy R888R tires (265/35/19, 285/35/19). Jon replaced the factory disc brakes with 991 Carrera S calipers in front, 996 Turbo calipers in back, and Girodisc two-piece rotors.

The entire Cayman build is documented on Jon’s YouTube channel that include articles with more details.

Jon celebrated completion of the engine swap with some laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway for SCCA Track Nights.

Source: Flat 6 Motorsports and Soul Performance Parts