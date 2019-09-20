Supra Mk3 with a Twin-Turbo 2.7 L Radical V8

Jose Antonio Granja competes in time attack racing with his 3rd gen Toyota Supra. It’s powered by twin-turbo 2.7 L V8 making 530 horsepower at 10,500 rpm on 0.4 bar (5.8 psi) of boost and 98 octane fuel. The engine was originally naturally-aspirated and 2.9 L built by Powertec (now Radical Performance Engines) but was rebuilt with a modified intake, polished crankshaft, MTC 10.5 compression pistons, 360-degree thrust bearings, two Garrett turbochargers, and Ansu 550 cc injectors. The V8 is mated to a Quaife QBE69G six-speed sequential transmission sending power to a Supra diff with 5.29 gears. The Supra also features carbon fiber hood and doors, electric steering, eight-piston calipers with 356 mm floating rotor in front, flat underbody, rear diffuser and wing. View more photos and details on SupraMania and MkIIISupra build threads.

Source: SupraMania, MkIIISupra, Josbeat, and Quaife