BMW E36 with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ V8

This BMW E36 was built to drift by Alek at Alek Projekt in Poland. The car was previously powered by a turbocharged BMW inline-six making 700 horsepower. The engine featured a M50B25 block, M52B28 crank, ported M52 head, N54B30 pistons, M50 valves, custom-grind camshafts, and BorgWarner S300SX turbocharger. After engine issues Alek is swapping to a twin-turbo 1UZ-FE V8. The new motor features two GT3076 turbochargers, custom exhaust manifolds, custom oil pan, and will run on E85 fuel.

Source: Alek Projekt via Piotr