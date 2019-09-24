Golf Mk1 with a Turbo 2.0 L Sets European FWD Record

Adrenalin Tuning and their Golf Mk1 set a new European FWD record with a 8.254 sec quarter-mile at 278.51 km/h (173.05 mph) while at Santa Pod Raceway for VW Action 2019. The Golf is powered by a 2.0 L 16v ABF inline-four making 1,000+ horsepower. The engine features NG Motorsports cnc-ported head, TurboTotal Garrett G42 turbocharger, and Boba Motoring tune. Power is sent to the front wheels through a VW DSG DQ250 six-speed transmission with a standalone DSG controller from Andrenalin Tuning.

Source: Adrenalin Turning FB page, Boba Motoring, and Mk1Kieran