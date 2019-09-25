Holden Commodore VK with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ V8

This unique Holden Commodore VK is being built by owner Jase Martin in Sydney, Australia. Poking through the modified hood are two T67 turbochargers flanking a Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 with a 102 mm throttle body and Holley EFI system. Eventually the 1UZ V8 will be rebuilt with forged internals with a goal of making 1100+ horsepower on E85 fuel. Power will be sent through a TH400 automatic transmission and shortened Commodore VL Turbo differential. The car rides on a set of custom HDT Aero wheels with 19×4 in the front and either 19×12 or 15×12 beadlocks in the back. View more photos of the project and follow progress at 1UZVK FB page.

Source: VK Commodore Project FB page