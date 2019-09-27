For Sale: 1999 Miata with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 1999 Mazda Miata “HellKitty” will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson (lot #149) in Las Vegas on October 3-5. The project was built by the Stephen Crapps and his team on their KARR YT channel. The Miata is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8, six-speed manual transmission, and Ford 8.8-inch rear end with a welded diff. Other upgrades include a V8 Roadster front suspension, Wilwood brakes, Rywire CSF radiator, AN steel-braided lines, Fore Innovations fuel pressure regulator, and Konig 15×10-inche wheels. The interior features AEM CD5 display, Sparco steering wheel and seats, and a BSI roll cage.

Source: Barret-Jackson via Autoblog via Andrew