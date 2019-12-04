1930 Ford Model A with a 401 ci Buick V8

This 1930 Ford Model A is owned by Gavin Meanley in the UK. The hot rod features a 401 ci Buick Nailhead V8 with three Rochester carburetors on an Eelco intake. The V8’s 300 horsepower is sent through an automatic transmission to a Ford 8-inch rear end with limited-slip differential. You can view more photos and details of the project in the build thread or watch it race up Retro Rides Gathering 2019.

Source: Gavin Meanley, Jalopy Journal, and HillClimb Monsters