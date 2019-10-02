1999 BMW 323i with a Turbo 2JZ Update

Last year we shared the amazing 1999 BMW 323i built by owner Francisco with a 1,000 hp 2JZ-GTE inline-six. Since then he’s upgraded the drivetrain by replacing the Nissan CD009 six-speed manual with a GM TH400 three-speed automatic transmission built by FTI Performance. The new transmission features a Toyota automatic bellhousing and FTI adapter plate. Francisco modified the factory BMW transmission crossmember to support the TH400. He also fabricated a custom oil can/washer fluid reservoir and custom power steering reservoir.

