Race Cast Enginnering is a company in Melbourne, Australia known for their custom LSx V12 engine. The recently set one of their 580 ci (9.5 L) V12s on a dyno for testing. The engine made 764 hp at 6,500 rpm and 698 lb-ft of torque at 4,900 rpm with 10.4:1 compression and 227/228 camshaft. The company currently sells the block for $29,300-$34,300 while a long-block will set you back $44,500-$49,500.

Source: V12 LS