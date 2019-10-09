Brennsport’s E36 with a LS3 V8

This BMW E36 is being built by Brennsport in Germany to compete at local track days but also be street legal. In the engine bay sits a 6.2 L LS376 V8 crate engine making 525 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque from GM. They installed the engine using a Holley rear-sump oil pan and Sikky motor mounts and stainless steel headers. The drivetrain features a TR6060 six-speed transmission with a Coolerworx short throw shifter and BMW 210 mm differential with M3 axles. The company plans to use a MK60 Motorsports DSC/ABS system along with an E36 M3 quick-ratio steering rack, Z3 M Coupe steering column, and BMW six-piston brakes.

Source: @Brennsport