1930 Ford Model A with a Supercharged 331 ci HEMI V8

This 1930 Ford Model A was built by Classic Car Studio (CCS) in St. Louis, Missouri. The body which is chopped five inches and channeled three inches sits on a custom CCS chassis with a Speedway Motors suspension, steering column, front axle, and drum brakes. Power is generated by supercharged 331 ci Hemi V8 built by Morley Performance. The engine features a Weiand 671 supercharger, Holley carburetors, Hot Heads Research & Racing camshaft, and Speedway Motors headers. The drivetrain uses a TCI 700R4 with a 10-inch torque converter and John’s Industries Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.10 gears.

Source: Classic Car Studio