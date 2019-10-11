2017 Civic Si with a Type R Turbo K20C1 Inline-Four

Kevin Boehm won back-to-back SCCA National Championships in 2015 and 2016 driving a 2006 Honda Civic Si. Unfortunately the car was on loan and given to another driver before the 2017 season. Kevin took the opportunity to build his own race car which would lead him to another SCCA National Championship in 2018.

Kevin started with a 2017 Honda Civic Si chassis and paired with a 2017 FK8 Civic Type R crate engine from Honda Performance Development. The turbocharged 2.0 L K20C1 inline-four was a left over engine from HPD’s Formula 3 race program.

The engine features an Acuity Instruments custom cold air intake, custom 36 mm turbo inlet restrictor, and RV6 Performance custom 3-inch stainless turbo-back exhaust. The engine made 400 horsepower to the wheels on a GEMS GDi80 standalone ECU and without the restrictor.

The inline-four is mated to a FK8 Type R six-speed manual transmission with a Cusco TYPE-R limited-slip differential. Power is sent to each wheel through Driveshaft Shop custom axles with Type R inner joints and Si outer joints.

Kevin upgraded the car’s suspension using Bilstein double adjustable shocks with 2.5-inch racing springs, SPC rear camber arms, RV6 Performance 3-way adjustable rear swaybar, and Honda Performance Development camber/caster adjuster plates. The 2350 lb car stops thanks to Brembo Endurance Racing calipers with Stoptech 332×32 mm two-piece rotors and Carbotech pads.

Inside the cabin you find a Recaro racing seat with six-point racing harness, OMP steering wheel, and Acuity Instruments short-throw shifter. On the outside there is a Seibon TS-Style carbon fiber hood, custom carbon fiber wing, custom front splitter, and Lexan windows.

Source: Kevin Boehm, @kevinboehm, and S3 Magazine