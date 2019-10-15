Jeep Wrangler with a Mercedes OM606 Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

Jeep Wrangler YJ with a Mercedes OM606 Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

The Latvian owner of this 1989 Jeep Wrangler (YJ) spent a year restoring the body and frame from rust damage. After that he realized the factory 2.5 L AMC inline-four wasn’t make enough power. So he replaced it with a 3.0 L OM606 turbo diesel inline-six from a Mercedes W210 E300. The owner estimates the inline-six is now good for 200+ horsepower with a Balder’s DSL1 stand-alone ECU and custom 3-inch exhaust. They installed the motor using custom motor mounts, custom wiring harness, and an OM648 oil pan to clear the front differential. The motor mates to an AX15 five-speed manual transmission with a Spec Stage 1 clutch using a modified adapter plate. It sends power to all four wheels through the factory 4WD drivetrain. View more photos and details on the project in the build thread.

Jeep Wrangler YJ with a Mercedes OM606 Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

Source: Super Turbo Diesel (build thread)

