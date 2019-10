Dmitriy Illyuk and his Nissan S14 called “The Drako” compete in Drift Kings Europe. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 5.6 L VK56 V8 making 1,100 horsepower and 1350 Nm (995 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Drenth Motorsport MPG sequential transmission and R230 differential. For more photos please visit our previous article otherwise enjoy Dmitriy competing in Round 1 of Drift Kings Europe at Castelletto di Branduzzo in Italy.

Source: Dmitriy Illyuk FB page, Italiansupercarvideo