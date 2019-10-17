Classic Ford Truck with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

Greg John from Buzz Bikes and his custom Ford truck stopped by J&D Seres Engineering for some work on the fuel system and a dyno tune. The truck is powered by a turbocharged Barra inline-six with a BorgWarner S369SXE turbocharger, 6Boost exhaust manifold, PW intake, and 1000 cc injectors fed from a Walbro 460 lph pump. It made 417 kW (559 hp) and 885 Nm (652 lb-ft) of torque on E85 fuel and factory ECU. The truck also features a ZF six-speed manual transmission and fully independent air bag suspension.

Source: J&D Seres Engineering via Barra Turbo Conversion Enthusiasts FB page