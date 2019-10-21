For Sale: Mark Stielow’s 1969 Camaro Tri-Tip

Mark Stielow’s 1969 Camaro “Tri-Tip” will be auctioned at Hemmings starting Nov 4th-13th. Under the hood sits a 405 ci small-block Chevy V8 built by Lingenfelter Performance Engineering with a Crower Ultralight crank, Crower connecting rods, Wiesco pistons, and aluminum heads. The engine produces 622 hp at 6,700 rpm and 534 lb-ft of torque at 5,700 rpm on 91 octane fuel. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Tremec T56 six-speed manual from a Dodge Viper and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.89 gears. The Camaro rides on a custom suspension developed by Mark with custom spindles, Bilstein shocks, and Eiback springs. He also moved the upper control arms down and back and installed a set of Corvette C4 ZR1 brakes. View more photos of the car along with its history at Hemmings.

Source: Hemmings Blog