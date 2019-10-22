DeLorean with a LS3 V8

This DMC DeLorean rolled out of the factory with a 2.85 L PRV ZMJ-159 V6 making 130 horsepower and 153 lb-ft of torque. The owner Christopher Hawes sent the DeLorean to Craig Taylor at DynoTorque in Tyseley, Birmingham, UK for an engine swap. There the V6 was replaced with a 6.3 L LS3 V8 making 526 horsepower and 445 lb-ft. The engine features a Texas Speed Stage 1 LS3 camshaft and Emerald ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a G50/52 five-speed transaxle from a Porsche 911 Turbo (964) using a custom adapter plate. View more photos and details at Legacy3 and videos at Christopher’s YT channel.

