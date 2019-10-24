Acura RSX with Two Turbocharged LSx V8s Update 5

Ryan from Standkes Garage continues to make progress on the World’s only twin-engine Acura RSX. In the previous article he was working on the custom aero to keep the car stable at 200+ mph. After taking the summer off Ryan is back to work on the turbocharged 5.3 L LS4 V8 engines sitting in front and back. Each engine now features Lingenfelter DOD plugs, Holley Sniper intake manifold and fuel rails, VSR billet 88 mm turbocharger, two Tial wastegates, and plenty of custom plumbing.

Source: standkes_garage and @standkes_garage