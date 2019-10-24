Mini with a Twin-Turbo V8

Nathan Dobson built his unique Mini at his company Garage26 in Molesey, England. The Mini sits on a custom chassis with a twin-turbo 441 ci small-block Chevy V8. The V8 makes 800 horsepower on 0.9 bar (13 psi) of boost from two 72 mm turbochargers. Behind the motor sits a three-speed automatic transmission which sends power to a narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end. Nathan’s personal best quarter-mile is a 9.3 sec at 143 mph.

Unfortunately the grip and power were too much for the wheel studs at a recent event at Santa Pod Raceway. New studs have been ordered and the Mini will be back.

Source: Garage 26 FB page, Horsham Developments FB page, and Mk1Kieran