Ford Fairmont Ghia with a 5.0 L V8

This Ford Fairmont Ghia XF was built by Matt Bomer at Let Loose Racing. The engine bay houses a 5.0 L Windsor V8 from a 2001 Falcon Series III (AU III). The engine features a Ford Racing E303 camshaft, Trick Flow valve springs, Scorpion Racing 1.6 roller rockers, dual plane intake manifold, and Holley QFT 650 cfm carburetor. The Raceworks fuel system consists of their ALY-091BK fuel cell, Walbro GSL395 pump, ALY-121BK surge tank, and EFP-502 lift pump. The V8 sends power through a Tremec T5 five-speed manual transmission with a billet flywheel and TCI Race Series clutch to a factory rear end with a full spool. The car rides on Koni shocks, Kmac custom springs, reinforced control arms, and Whiteline sway bars. A set of Bassett Racing IMSA wheels with Hoosier tires cover Nissan R33 calipers with slotted rotors.

Source: Let Loose Racing and Raceworks FB page