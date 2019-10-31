Building a 1996 Crown Victoria with a Nitrous 460 ci V8

Doyle Thomason is a second-generation mechanic. So it goes without saying that he enjoys building and working on automobiles. Doyle is currently building a race car using a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria. He started by stripping the interior and anything else that wasn’t necessary. Up front he made a modified subframe to hold a 460 ci Ford big-block V8 with 1983 Ford E350 motor mounts. Doyle plans on running nitrous with a goal of 400-500 horsepower. The V8 will be mated to a Ford C6 three-speed automatic transmission that sends power though a Crown Vic driveshaft with a C6 yoke to the factory 8.8-inch rear end with 2.73 gears. The trunk will eventually be closed off and hold the fuel cell, battery, and nitrous bottle.

