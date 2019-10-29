Golf Mk4 with a 1200+ hp Turbo R30 VR6

Kevin Buczior and his VW Golf attended the L8 Night & TTT Halfmile event at EuroSpeedway Lausitz in Klettwitz, Germany. While there he was able to reach 305.38 km/h (189.75 mph) in the half-mile on 2.2 bar (31.9 psi) of boost. The car was built using a Golf Mk4 R32 body with a carbon fiber roof, fenders, and hood. They originally planned on using a 1.8T inline-four however switched to a turbocharged 3.0 L R30 VR6 built by Don Octane. The VR6 makes 1,229 horsepower and 1,167 Nm (860 lb-ft) of torque on 2.4 bar (34.8 psi) and E85 fuel tuned by AME-Racing. It features a 3.2 L block, 2.8 L crank, Don Octane camshafts, P-Motorsports intake and exhaust manifolds, Garrett GTX4508R turbocharger, and EMU Black ECU. Power goes to all four wheels through a Don Octane built Mk5 R32 transmission and Haldex rear differential.

Source: Don Octane FB page, AME-Racing FB page, Car Acceleration TV, Turboscheune Test & Tune