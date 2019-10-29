1971 Camaro with a 418 ci LS3 V8

UMI Performance built this 1971 Camaro to test their suspension parts made at their company in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. Under the hood sits 418 ci LS3 V8 built by Conklin Racing using a Texas Speed 418 ci short-block, Wiseco 10.5 pistons, AFR Mongoose heads, Comp hydraulic roller camshaft, and Holley four-barrel throttle body. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Bowler Stage 2 T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a Quartermaster 8.5-inch RR Race clutch to a Currie Turn 9 rear end with a Truetrac LSD and 3.50 gears. The Camaro rides on a full UMI suspension using their Corner Max kit, heavy-duty front sway bar, control arms, Hyperco 3-inch lowering springs, and bump steer kit. It also features a Turn One power steering box, Watt’s link, Penske Racing 8300 shocks, and Wilwood disc brakes. You can view more photos and details in HotRod’s article.

Source: UMI Performance FB page and HotRod