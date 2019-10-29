Twin-Engine Audi S4 Wagon Update

Earlier this year we shared the twin-engine Audi S4 wagon built by Łukasz from S4turbo Racing Team in Poland. The car now has a turbocharged 2.7 L V6 and ZF 6H six-speed automatic transmission in the front and back. Currently the engines produce a combined 1,160 horsepower and 1,460 Nm of torque on low boost. This was good for a 9.423 sec quarter-mile at 249.30 km/h (154 mph) and a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.5 sec. Łukasz will eventually turn the boost up to around 1,000 hp each for the 2020 season.

Source: S4turbo Racing Team FB page via Piotr