This 1971 Toyota Celica (TA22) is built and owned by Jamie Heritage. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 making 1100 horsepower on 27 psi of boost from a GTX45 turbocharger. Power is sent to four wheels through a Holinger six-speed sequential transmission and Nissan GT-R drivetrain using R34 GTR gear sets and R33 GTR differentials. Watch as the 1300 kg (2866 lb) car competes in half-mile, quarter-mile, and autocross events.

Source: Motive Video and Jaffazd1 via ESD reader