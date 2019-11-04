Custom aluminum Jeep with a supercharged L83 V8

This custom Jeep is being built by Blue Ribbon Auto Restoration. The project starts with an aluminum Jeep CJ2 body from Aquala Industries sitting on a custom aluminum chassis with Corvette C6/C7 fully independent suspension. Power will be generated by a supercharged 5.3 L L83 V8 (5th gen) with LT1 crank and rods, custom pistons, upgraded camshaft, and Whipple supercharger. Power will be sent to the rear 345 tires through an 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission and 2017 Camaro IRS rear end. View more photos of the project in the FB build album.

Source: Blue Ribbon Auto Restoration FB page