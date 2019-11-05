1974 Mini with a Turbo Hayabusa Inline-Four

This 1974 Mini is being built by @barely_a_mini. The modified body rides on a custom chassis with roll cage and narrowed Mazda Miata subframes, steering rack, suspension, and brakes. In the back of the car sits a 1299 cc inline-four from a first generation Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle. The goal is to make around 300 horsepower thanks to a Turbonetics turbocharger and water-to-air intercooler. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Hayabusa six-speed sequential transmission and chain-driven limited-slip differential with an electrical reverse built by Westgarage in the UK.

Source: @barely_a_mini