Ford Bronco with a 760 hp Supercharged GT500 V8

Jay Leno received Craig Ferguson’s busted Ford Bronco as a gift for his last day at the Tonight Show. It sat at Jay’s garage for years before Ford Director Dave Pericak suggested building something wild with Ford Performance. They together with SEMA Garage and LGE-CTS Motorsports built a very unique Bronco in three months. Under the hood sits a supercharged 5.2 L Predator V8 found in the Shelby GT500 making 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a TR-4050 five-speed manual, Atlas II transfer case, Carolina Driveline driveshafts, John’s Industries third members with Eaton Truetrac limited-slip differentials. The Bronco rides on a Kincer Adventure Series chassis with 4-link front and rear suspension and Fox 2.0 race series coilover shocks.
Full specs:
Powertrain:
- Ford Performance 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine
- TR-4050 5-speed Silver Sport transmission by TREMEC, with Quickdraw bellhousing and STX shifter assembly
- Heavy-duty 4WD drivetrain
- Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case
- Specialty components by Krawlers Edge, including custom airbox, exhaust fabrication, stainless-steel gas tank and coolant package
- Radiator and supercharger cooler by Brice Thomas
- Borla mufflers
- Vibrant Performance exhaust components, hoses and fittings
- Aeromotive fuel filter
- II Much fuel vent
- Engine oil cooler by Derale Performance
- Stage 8 locking header bolts
- Lifeline Batteries
- Full Throttle Kustomz Performance tuning and diagnostics
Chassis:
- Kincer Chassis Adventure Series coil-over chassis
- Wilwood disc brakes and master cylinders
- Fox 2.0 factory race series coil-over shocks and steering stabilizer
- John’s Industries third members with Eaton Detroit Truetrac differentials and gearing
- Carolina Driveline driveshafts
- Dutchman Motorsports axle shafts
- Flaming River steering column
- Tuff Stuff power steering pump
- Warn locking hubs
- Gaskets by Lube Locker
- BrakeQuip brake lines
- Axle seals by Seals-It
- Painless Performance Products wiring harness
Wheels and Tires:
- 18×9-inch John R steel wheels by Detroit Steel Wheels
- Rugged Trail T/A 275/65-18 tires by BFGoodrich
Exterior:
- Installation of new sheet metal, custom body modification and final assembly by LGE-CTS Motorsports
- Custom “Tonight Blue” Envirobase paint supplied by PPG Industries, applied by LGE-CTS Motorsports
- Dennis Carpenter Ford Restoration Parts body panels, trim and accessories
- AMP Research side step
- STRATASYS 3-D printed grille insert molded into Dennis Carpenter sheet metal grille by LGE-CTS Motorsports
- Kaseser Air Compressors
Interior:
- Sony audio with Scosche enhancements
- Eagle Ottawa genuine leather with custom perforation installed by Rogelio’s Upholstery
- Dakota Digital gauges
Source: Jay Leno’s Garage and Ford Media