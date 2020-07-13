Ford Bronco with a 760 hp Supercharged GT500 V8

Jay Leno received Craig Ferguson’s busted Ford Bronco as a gift for his last day at the Tonight Show. It sat at Jay’s garage for years before Ford Director Dave Pericak suggested building something wild with Ford Performance. They together with SEMA Garage and LGE-CTS Motorsports built a very unique Bronco in three months. Under the hood sits a supercharged 5.2 L Predator V8 found in the Shelby GT500 making 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a TR-4050 five-speed manual, Atlas II transfer case, Carolina Driveline driveshafts, John’s Industries third members with Eaton Truetrac limited-slip differentials. The Bronco rides on a Kincer Adventure Series chassis with 4-link front and rear suspension and Fox 2.0 race series coilover shocks.

Full specs:

Powertrain:

Ford Performance 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine

TR-4050 5-speed Silver Sport transmission by TREMEC, with Quickdraw bellhousing and STX shifter assembly

Heavy-duty 4WD drivetrain

Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case

Specialty components by Krawlers Edge, including custom airbox, exhaust fabrication, stainless-steel gas tank and coolant package

Radiator and supercharger cooler by Brice Thomas

Borla mufflers

Vibrant Performance exhaust components, hoses and fittings

Aeromotive fuel filter

II Much fuel vent

Engine oil cooler by Derale Performance

Stage 8 locking header bolts

Lifeline Batteries

Full Throttle Kustomz Performance tuning and diagnostics

Chassis:

Kincer Chassis Adventure Series coil-over chassis

Wilwood disc brakes and master cylinders

Fox 2.0 factory race series coil-over shocks and steering stabilizer

John’s Industries third members with Eaton Detroit Truetrac differentials and gearing

Carolina Driveline driveshafts

Dutchman Motorsports axle shafts

Flaming River steering column

Tuff Stuff power steering pump

Warn locking hubs

Gaskets by Lube Locker

BrakeQuip brake lines

Axle seals by Seals-It

Painless Performance Products wiring harness

Wheels and Tires:

18×9-inch John R steel wheels by Detroit Steel Wheels

Rugged Trail T/A 275/65-18 tires by BFGoodrich

Exterior:

Installation of new sheet metal, custom body modification and final assembly by LGE-CTS Motorsports

Custom “Tonight Blue” Envirobase paint supplied by PPG Industries, applied by LGE-CTS Motorsports

Dennis Carpenter Ford Restoration Parts body panels, trim and accessories

AMP Research side step

STRATASYS 3-D printed grille insert molded into Dennis Carpenter sheet metal grille by LGE-CTS Motorsports

Kaseser Air Compressors

Interior:

Sony audio with Scosche enhancements

Eagle Ottawa genuine leather with custom perforation installed by Rogelio’s Upholstery

Dakota Digital gauges

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage and Ford Media