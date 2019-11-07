Celica GT-Four with a 800+ hp Turbo 3S Inline-Four

Richard Prydden owns a very fast and powerful Toyota Celica GT-Four. It starts with a turbocharged 2.0 L 3S inline-four built using a half-filled Gen 5 3S-FE block, Gen 4 3S head, HKS 272 camshafts, BC springs, Ferrara vales, DP Engine Parts pistons and connecting rods, and Comp CT-R 6871 turbocharger. The engine makes 700+ horsepower at the wheels or around 820 horsepower at the flywheel on E85 fuel. Power is sent to all four Hoosier Quick Time Pro tires through a SQS Racing dogbox with their sequential shifter, welded center diff, front and rear LSDs, and 300 mm axles. Richard’s personal best quarter-mile is a 9.65 sec at 146 mph.

Source: VeeDubRacing, Richard Prydden, and DP Engine Parts FB page