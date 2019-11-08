AWD Mazda RX-7 with a Twin-Turbo 26B Quad-Rotor Update

It’s been three months since we last shared Todd Budde’s 1993 Mazda RX-7 project being built at his company FabFitters in Vernia, Texas. Since then he’s been working on finishing the project in time for a SEMA 2019 debut. Behind the Mazda RX-3 front sits a twin-turbo all-aluminum 26B four-rotor with a dry sump system. The goal is to make around 900 horsepower thanks to twin Garrett G42-1200 turbochargers. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Lamborghini Gallardo transaxle. The car rides on Corvette C7 control arms and uprights with DSC adjustable coilovers and Wilwood six-piston brakes. View more photos of the build at @subiesinglecab.

Source: @subiesinglecab