2020 Jeep Gladiator with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 2020 Jeep Gladiator called “Maximus” was built by Hennessey Performance in Sealy, Texas. The company replaced the factory 3.6 L Pentastar V6 with a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8. The V8 produces 1,000 horsepower and 933 lb-ft of torque thanks to Hennessey’s HPE1000 upgrade which includes a 4.5 L supercharger, upgraded injectors and fuel pump. The drivetrain uses an eight-speed automatic transmission, Dana 60 axles in front and rear with 4.88 gears, and heavy-duty driveshafts. The truck also features a King off-road suspension with six-inch lift, Hennessey front and rear bumpers, stainless steel exhaust system, Drop-down running boards, and custom leather interior. Hennessey claims the truck can reach 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds but comes at a cost of $225,000.

Source: Hennessey Performance