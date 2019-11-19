Papadakis Racing B58 Engine Build at SEMA 2019

Stephan Papadakis and his team at Papadakis Racing has been developing a 3.0 L B58 inline-six capable of 1,000 horsepower. The engine uses JE pistons, Carillo rods, factory crank, Monotune intake, ported head with Supertech valvetrain, Full-Race exhaust manifold, and BorgWarner EFR9280 turbocharger. The engine runs on E85 fuel through six ID 2000 cc injectors from two AEM 380 lph pumps on an AEM Infinity 8 ECU. The company visited SEMA 2019 where Stephan built the engine over the course of three days while answering fan questions. They also included a short dyno run at 1:48:17 in part three (Friday) below.

Source: Papadakis Racing and Papadakis Racing FB page