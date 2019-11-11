Golf Mk4 Five-Door Hatchback with a R32 Powertrain

The owner of this custom Golf wanted the convenience of a five-door hatchback but the performance of an R32. So he did what Volkswagen wouldn’t and built his own. The unique creation starts with a 2000 Golf 1.8T five-door hatchback body and chassis. Then he installed the powertrain and interior from a 2004 R32. The hatchback now sports a 3.2 L VR6 making 238 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque, six-speed manual transmission, and 4Motion 4WD drivetrain. The car rides on a KW V2 coilover suspension and Stoptech crossdrilled/slotted rotors behind TSW Bathurst 19×8 wheels. View more photos of the project in the Flickr build album.

Source: Flickr via Jalopnik