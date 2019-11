This Mini Mk3 is for sale in Buelton, California for $49,000. The Mini is powered by a 2.0 L B20 inline-four with upgraded injectors, Hondata S300 ECU, and stainless steel exhaust. The engine is mated to a Honda CR-V AWD drivetrain with a Megabite limited-slip differential in back on a Minitec subframe. The Mini rides on QA1 coilovers and rear Miata disc brakes. Owner states car was built by Minitec at a cost of $80,000.

Source: Gildred Racing