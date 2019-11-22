Lotus Elise with a Turbo Honda K20

This Lotus Elise S2 was built by owner Anton Geshelin for circuit racing. The 1700 lb race car is powered by a turbocharged Honda K20 inline-four making 541 hp and 435 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The engine sits on SunSpeed engine mounts and features 4Piston 154 head, ARE dry sump, electric water pump, custom equal length Inconel exhaust, and BorgWarner EFR7670 turbocharger. Power is sent through a Quaife sequential transmission with a Torsen LSD to the rear slicks. The race car rides on a custom tubular rear subframe, Nitron 3-way adjustable coilovers, custom aluminum uprights, and Brembo brakes. Anton made a custom carbon/kevlar widebody so he could run wider wheels, such as Dymag CF 18×10 wheels in front and Fikse 18×11.5 wheels in back.

Source: Lotus Talk (build thread) via Anton