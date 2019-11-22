1969 Ford Bronco with a Twin-Turbo 4.2 L Ecoboost V6

This 1969 Ford Bronco was built by the Roadster Shop for a lucky customer in Southern California. The project was the prototype for their new RS4R 4WD chassis. The frame uses 5” x 2.5” x 3/16” rails with an independent front suspension featuring 10 inches of front travel and 12 inches of rear travel. The Bronco rides on Fox 2.5 Factory Series coilovers with remote reservoirs, Baer six-piston brakes, Forgeline custom six-lug 17-inch wheels, and Toyo Open Country M/T 315/70/17 tires. A twin-turbo 3.5 L EcoBoost V6 was chosen to power the Bronco. However they increased the displacement to 4.2 liters and swapped to a set of Garrett-Advancing Motion turbochargers resulting in 1,000 horsepower. The drivetrain features a 4l80E four-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, Atlas transfer case, and Currie Dana differentials.

Source: Roadster Shop and Forgeline FB page