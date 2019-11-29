Building a 2015 Mustang Race Car with a LSx V8

Vorshlag is building a new company race car called “Trigger” using a wrecked 2015 Mustang GT roller. Vorshlag is rebuilding the Mustang with a 383 ci LSx V8 mated to a T56 Magnum XL six-speed manual transmission. The combination results in the V8 being 85% behind the front axle centerline and the transmission shifter aligning perfectly with the stock location. The Mustang will also receive MCS RR2 adjustable coilovers, Powerbrake front brake kit, and 8.8-inch rear end with Auburn Pro Series differential. The company plans to use the project to develop a 100% bolt-in LSx swap kit for the S550 Mustang. Follow the project’s progress in the build thread.

Source: Vorshlag (build thread)