Ferrari 458 GT3 with a Chevy IndyCar V8 Update

Mitchell Race Xtreme continues to make progress on Deon Cooper’s Ferrari 458 GT3 race at their company in Horotiu, New Zealand. Since our last article they finished installing the Gen 2 IndyCar Chevy V8 and factory GT3 Hewland six-speed sequential transmission. They also installed the fuel tank, custom stainless steel headers and exhaust, and carbon fiber wing. The car will be sent to Jason Swann at Racecar and Custom Electrical Limited for electronics work after Mitchell Race Xtreme is finished. Then it will visit Synergy V8‘s dyno for a tune. You can view more photos of the car and follow the progress at @mrx_nz.

Source: @mrx_nz via Deon Cooper

