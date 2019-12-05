For Sale: 1967 Dodge Dart with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 1967 Dodge Dart called “Shart Cat” is for sale in St. Louis, Missouri for $79,000. The car was built by Aaron Kaufman at Gas Monkey Garage to race the Roadkill team and their General Mayhem. The Dart is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L V8 sitting further back in the engine bay thanks to a recessed firewall. The V8 is mated to a ATI Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.30 gears and a Detroit Locker diff. The car rides on a Magnum Force tubular K-member and front suspension while the back features a Chassisworks drag clip with a four-link suspension. A set of Centerline Elite wheels (15×4,15×10) cover Wilwood four-piston calipers and 11.75-inch rotors.

Source: Motoexotica via BangShift