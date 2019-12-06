Building a 363 ci Ford V8 for Endurance Racing

Burger McKinley Racing competes in the American Endurance Racing series with their 1993 Ford Mustang. When the team needed a new motor built they turned to Mike Galley and Pat Topolinski at Engine Power. Mike and Pat built the team a 363 ci Ford small-block V8 capable of running for 8+ hours and producing 577 hp at 7,400 rpm on pump fuel. The engine starts with a Dart Iron Eagle block, Lunati Voodoo forged crank, Eagle Specialties H-beam rods, DSS Racing forged pistons, and COMP Magnum solid roller camshaft. They topped it with Trick Flow Twisted Wedge 11R 205 cylinder heads, Crower Severe Duty roller lifters, Crower stainless steel shaft-mount rocker arms, Holley Super Sniper 1250 HP EFI system, and a Trick Flow R-Series intake manifold. You can view the full engine build list here. The team will pair the new V8 with a TKO 600 six-speed manual transmission and a 2015 Mustang IRS with either 3.08 or 3.31 gears.

Source: Burger McKinley Racing FB page and On All Cylinders