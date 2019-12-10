1955 Chevy Truck with a Twin-Turbo Duramax V8

This custom 1955 Chevy crew cab truck was built by Dan Smalley and his company Pure Metal Works in Jackson, California. The modified Chevy 6500 cab and 1958 Chevy Apache bed sit on a GSI Machine & Fabrication chassis with air suspension and Wilwood disc brakes. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo Duramax LBZ diesel V8 built by HSP Diesel. The engine features a Callies crankshaft, CP-Carrillo pistons and rods, Manton Pushrods valvetrain, 14mm reverse rotation CP3, and two Garrett GTX3076R turbochargers. The Transmission reports the V8 makes 1,400 horsepower. Power is sent through an automatic transmission to a Currie 9-inch rear end.

Source: Pure Metal Works FB page, ScottieDTV, and The Transmission