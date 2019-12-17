AWD Civic with a Turbo B18

Arthur Wisniewski‘s rare Civic RTSi came from Honda with a 1.6 L D16Z6 inline-four and all-wheel drive. He’s spent the last three years upgrading the Civic for the street and drag strip.

The car is now powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L B18 inline-four. The engine features a sleeved B18B1 block, Speed Factory Racing 84 mm HD pistons, DP Engine Parts connecting rods with 22 mm pins, Rocket Motorsports CNC-ported oil pump, and Precision 6266 twin scroll turbocharger.

On top of the inline-four sits a head built by MeXxspeed Racing with a Supertech valvetrain, oversized valves, and custom beryllium-copper valve seats. The engine makes 590 horsepower on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. The engine runs on a Doctronic K-series ECU.

To handle the increased power Arthur upgraded the drivetrain as well. The factory transmission features a Gear-X limited-slip differential and Tilton twin-disc clutch. A custom driveshaft with 1310 series joints sends power to a Honda Wagon rear differential and custom axles.

The hard work has paid off. Arthur has had a lot of fun in a Civic capable of reaching 0-60 mph in 3.66 seconds. Over the winter Arthur plans to work on the body and reduce weight.

Source: AWD Turbo Civic FB page via Piotr