1967 Camaro with a Mercury Racing 7.0 L SB4 V8

Roadster Shop built this 1967 Camaro at their company in Mundelein, Illinois. The car rides on their first generation Camaro SPEC chassis with a triangulated 4-Bar rear suspension, Baer brakes, and adjustable coilovers. Under the hood sits a 7.0 L SB4 V8 built by Mercury Racing producing 750 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. Behind the engine sits a Tremec six-speed manual with a QuickTime bellhousing and a Ford 9-inch rear end. View more photos of the project in the build album or listen to the DOHC V8 sing below.

Source: Roadster Shop