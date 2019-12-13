Nissan R32 Skyline with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

Dennis O’Malley built his Nissan R32 Skyline GTS-T at his company Grim Performance in Hornsby, New South Wales, Australia. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 4.0 L Ford Barra inline-six built by Micks Motorsport. The engine features forged internals, Plazman intake, Deka 2400 cc injectors, Precision 6766 turbocharger, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. It’s capable of 975 horsepower to the wheels on 28 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The RWD drivetain usees a T56 six-speed transmission with S1 sequential shifter, custom 4-inch driveshaft, and R200 rear end with 3.90 gears. View more photos of the project in Speedhunters’ article or listen to Andre from High Performance Academy interview Dennis about the project.

Source: Grim Performance FB page, High Performance Academy, and Speedhunters